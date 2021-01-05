Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSANY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NSANY stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $1.33. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $18.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

