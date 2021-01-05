Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.30. Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

