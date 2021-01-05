Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.23

Shares of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

