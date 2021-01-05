North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.09

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 102500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.85 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) Company Profile (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Northwest Territories.

