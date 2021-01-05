NovaGold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.35. 1,655,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,530,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

