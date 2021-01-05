NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Up 7%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.35. 1,655,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,530,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $810,158.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 91,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,953.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,015 shares of company stock worth $5,788,068 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095,065 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $23,868,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $23,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,881,000 after acquiring an additional 830,206 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,569,000 after acquiring an additional 625,056 shares during the period.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.