NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,279,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 91,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,008,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,909.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,569,000 after acquiring an additional 625,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 464,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 294,615 shares during the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.