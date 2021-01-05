NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 32.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after buying an additional 1,856,550 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,934,000 after buying an additional 265,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 137,540 shares during the period. Finally, Saya Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 943,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after purchasing an additional 253,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

