Nuggets (NUG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $534,303.80

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $534,303.80 and approximately $5,391.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 118.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00324363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00125723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00514230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049613 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.