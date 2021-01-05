NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.25

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $14.94. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 749,463 shares.

NS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 903,507 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 805,270 shares during the period. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

