NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.25

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $14.94. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 749,463 shares.

NS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.