Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Up 1%

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) shares were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $33.80. 16,805 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 83.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter.

