Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 126,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,469. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.