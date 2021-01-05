ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) PT Lowered to $17.00

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.54.

Get ObsEva alerts:

OBSV opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ObsEva by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ObsEva by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.