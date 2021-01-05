ODUWA Price Reaches $0.40 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.66 million and $16,984.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,454.44 or 0.99741570 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010754 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00058428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

