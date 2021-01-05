OIN Finance Price Reaches $0.0620 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $256,697.30 and $298,688.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 107.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00317419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00521658 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00280602 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050130 BTC.

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

