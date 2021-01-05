Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.82.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $12,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Okta by 29.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.24. 12,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,657. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $287.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

