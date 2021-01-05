Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.
OMER stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,060. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $887.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.64.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Omeros by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
