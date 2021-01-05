Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

OMER stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,060. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $887.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Omeros by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

