Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.37

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.37 and traded as high as $62.54. Omnicom Group shares last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 1,571,506 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

