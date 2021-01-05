OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,793,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

