Open Platform (OPEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $32,808.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $32,808.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00119349 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00211375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00492473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00257268 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

