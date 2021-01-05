OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 6.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.20. 9,017,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 13,247,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. BidaskClub cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 169.3% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 564,203 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,589,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,146,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.