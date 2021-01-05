OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 6.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.20. 9,017,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 13,247,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. BidaskClub cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 169.3% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 564,203 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,589,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,146,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

