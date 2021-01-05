Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 140166 began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.33.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.15 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

