Oppenheimer Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $93.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

NYSE:SPB opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,728,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,556,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,426,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

