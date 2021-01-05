Oppenheimer Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $93.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.
NYSE:SPB opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,728,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,556,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,426,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
