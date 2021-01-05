OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 8,515,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,283,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $338.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

