OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 54,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,993. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

