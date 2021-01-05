Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $221.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 187,112 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

