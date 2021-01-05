Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Up 5.7%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.60. 1,215,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,347,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.