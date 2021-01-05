Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 1,215,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,347,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

