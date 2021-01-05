P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.07

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.07 and traded as high as $49.40. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 3,809 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

