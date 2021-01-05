PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

PACW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.14.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

