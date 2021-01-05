PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $52.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

PD stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.18. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $241,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 45,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,371,561.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,419,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,910,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 774,286 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,485. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

