Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. Buys 50,000 Shares

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,500.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,285.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 55,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,450.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 2,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 37,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,830.00.

Shares of POE opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

