Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 7.3% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Parachute has a market cap of $1.96 million and $179,264.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002294 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,302,698 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.