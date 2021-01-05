Park National Corp OH Decreases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,918 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $712,235,000 after buying an additional 266,443 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,064,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,269,000 after buying an additional 190,884 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

RIO opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

