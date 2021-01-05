Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Benchmark boosted their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,797,877 shares of company stock worth $77,288,207. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

