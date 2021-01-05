Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after purchasing an additional 760,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,869,000 after acquiring an additional 108,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $114.10. The company has a market capitalization of $579.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.