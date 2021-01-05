Park National Corp OH Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nestlé by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

