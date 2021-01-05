Park National Corp OH Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 930.6% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of -557.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

