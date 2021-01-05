Park National Corp OH Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after acquiring an additional 545,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,096,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,281,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,292,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,715,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

