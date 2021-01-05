Park National Corp OH Purchases 45 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.82.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $351.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

