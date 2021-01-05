Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.44. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

