Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post sales of $706.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $695.00 million and the highest is $726.79 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $549.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of PATK traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,055. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $117,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,327,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,794 shares of company stock valued at $976,970. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.