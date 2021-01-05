PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Capitalization Achieves $79.47 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $79.47 million and $8.65 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $2,017.51 or 0.06193751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00347996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00023959 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 39,392 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

