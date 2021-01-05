Paxos Standard Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.90 million and $132.95 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kyber Network, SouthXchange and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, BitMax, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Coinall, Gate.io, KuCoin, ABCC, CoinEx, Hotbit, C2CX, Crex24, HitBTC, ZB.COM, BigONE, FCoin, Binance, Kyber Network, DDEX, DigiFinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, Iquant, Bittrex, OKCoin, BitMart, MXC, Bitrue, P2PB2B, Bitfinex, BW.com, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, BCEX, WazirX, Coinsuper, CoinBene and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

