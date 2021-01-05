Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Argus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by Argus from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Paychex stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after acquiring an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,713,000 after acquiring an additional 247,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

