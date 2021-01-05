Payfair Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Payfair has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Payfair has a market cap of $55,827.06 and $3,036.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00347905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00023847 BTC.

PFR is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

