Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Argus boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

PTON stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.41. 52,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,662,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.65. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $167.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.81.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,697 shares of company stock worth $88,621,966 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

