Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.34. 61,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,662,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.81. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $167.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,697 shares of company stock worth $88,621,966 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

