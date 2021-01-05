Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s (PPL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$38.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.20.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$1.92 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.48. 1,538,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,969. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.77. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

